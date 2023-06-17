In the last few hours, social networks exploded with images of Karol G and Feid walking together and squandering happiness before the Ferxxo concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The photographs reveal the special connection between the artists and have been interpreted as a direct response to the provocations of Anuel AA, who had hinted at his desire to win back the successful singer with her latest single: “Mejor que yo”.

The drama and tension increased when Anuel AA appeared at the Tu Música Urbano Awards, in Puerto Rico, with a white T-shirt that had a revealing print: “You are with Feid, but you know that you are mine.” The message addressed to Karol G did not go unnoticed and generated even more expectation about the state of their relationship. However, the couple decided to step up and make it clear that their love is stronger than ever.

The news of the confirmation of the relationship between Karol G and Feid has been received with great joy and support from their fans. On social networks, the celebratory comments did not wait, since the happiness reflected in the face of the “Bichota” and the serenity of Feid in the face of Anuel’s provocations were highlighted. The followers expressed their love and admiration for the couple and considered them as a true Colombian heritage.

Definitely, the followers of both artists look forward to the next steps of this couple that has conquered the hearts of millions of fans around the world.