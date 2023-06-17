After the end of the counter-offensive, Ukraine may reconsider its views on the settlement of the conflict with Russia through negotiations. With such an opinion CNN experts from the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States Richard Haas and Charles Kupchan shared on Saturday, June 17.

In their opinion, Kyiv can, on the contrary, “be enthusiastic” about ending the conflict peacefully. Such a decision can be made by the Ukrainian side against the backdrop of failures on the battlefield, as well as limitations in its manpower and Western support.

“Even if the West increases its military assistance, Ukraine will still not be able to defeat the Russian forces,” experts say.

Earlier, on June 16, State Duma deputy Aleksey Veller said that the West wants to have an exclusive solution to the Ukrainian conflict. Thus, he commented on the words of the representative of the European Union’s foreign service, Peter Stano, that the EU would not support the African countries’ peace initiative on Ukraine if it assumed the freezing of the conflict.

On the same day, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that negotiations with Ukraine today are inappropriate because of their loss of their subjectivity. He believes that the West could have prevented the conflict, but only delayed the time in order to prepare for its more active phase.

On June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with war correspondents, noted that Russia has never refused peace negotiations and the solution of these problems is in the hands of the West. He recalled that during the meeting in Istanbul, the document was already prepared, but then it was “simply thrown away.”

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Turkey. Later, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.