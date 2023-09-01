Das was close. At the very last minute, Eintracht qualified for the group stage of the Conference League. After coach Dino Toppmöller’s Frankfurt team had already struggled in the first leg at Levski Sofia a week ago and hadn’t gotten more than 1-1, they also had to struggle in the play-off second leg on Thursday evening to defeat the Bulgarians with two to hit goals decisively.

The scorer of the groundbreaking 1-0 was substitute Jessic Ngankam, who scored courageously and decisively in the 79th minute. In the ranks of the arena, which was not fully filled with 46,000 people – the lower tier of the north-west stand remained empty due to earlier fan failures by order of the European Football Union (UEFA) – there was great joy at the late lead. And it was even better when Ellyes Skhiri made it 2-0 for Eintracht five minutes from time. The eyes of the fans, but above all the Frankfurt players and officials, are directed towards Monaco this Friday, where the group opponents will be drawn from 2.30 p.m. The group phase starts on September 21st.

For the striking Randal Kolo Muani, his refusal to work has not affected his national team career so far. On Thursday, when his Frankfurt colleagues qualified for the group stage of the Conference League, national coach Didier Deschamps called the Eintracht striker into the squad for the upcoming international matches of the World Cup runners-up. The 24-year-old is part of the squad for the European Championship qualifier against Ireland on September 7 and the friendly against Germany five days later.



“I know Kolo well, he’s a very respectful person,” said Deschamps, who knows the mechanics of the market. “These are situations that can arise as the market close approaches.” However, Deschamps emphasized that he “does not have all the elements” to be able to assess the situation.







Eintracht’s starting position against Sofia was clear: a win was needed against Levski – no matter how. “We want to try to decide the game as quickly as possible,” said sporting director Markus Krösche shortly before kick-off. There was a lot of wishful thinking involved, because although Eintracht immediately took charge and put the Bulgarians in their half, the side lacked the final punch. In any case, the many attempts at attack did not pose any danger. And when they managed to break into the penalty area in the 25th minute, it was against the rules. Striker Omar Marmoush, who supposedly made it 1-0, was just offside.

Toppmöller presented the visitors with a team that has never existed in this form before. In addition to Marmoush, for example, the American Paxten Aaronson was allowed to let off steam on the offensive. The fact that clearer Kristian Jakic had to be substituted for Hugo Larsson (31st) was the result of an early collision (13th). The Serb suffered a cut on his eye.

The goal that didn’t want to fall in the first half against the uncomfortable Bulgarians had to come in the second period. Junior Dina Ebimbe was the first to try but his shot went wide (54′). Toppmöller realized that his team needed more attacking power – and made a change. Ngankam and Jens Petter Hauge replaced Marmoush and Aurelio Buta in the 70th minute. It took Ngankam just four minutes to put himself in an excellent shooting position. But he too was sidelined. The attacker did better in the 79th minute when he shot in to make it 1-0 after Götze’s preparatory work. A goal as a liberation. Great cheering broke out in the stands, the goal of Europe was within reach. There was no longer any doubt of progress when Skhiri increased to 2-0 and caused everyone to feel happy with his goal.