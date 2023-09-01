eye (wam)

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan offered his condolences on the death of the late Saud Dhufal Ghorab Al Ahbabi, to his brothers and sons during his visit to the condolence council in Al Khabisi Council.

His Excellency also offered his condolences on the death of the late Muhammad Abdullah Ahmad Al-Afrit Al-Kuwaiti, to his brothers and sons during his visit to the mourning council in Falaj Hazaa Council in Al-Ain.

His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences to my family and the families of the two deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on them, to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and their families with patience and solace.