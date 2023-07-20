Are you looking to get one Credit or debit card in any of the different banks that operate in Mexico and you still have not decided on any? On this occasion we will tell you how many claims from their clients accumulate financial institutions such as BBVA, Banco Azteca, Banorte, Santander and others, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving).

However, before going into greater detail about financial institutions and the data related to the complaints that their clients have filed against their services, it should be emphasized that the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services is the Mexican federal body that is responsible for defending users of any type of financial services within the Mexican national territory.

It is in this way that the sectorized body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) is constantly publishing alerts about different types of fraud that are carried out through the misuse of bank cards and other crimes related to the financial sector.

Likewise, from time to time the Condusef also informs the general public in Mexico which, in relation to the number of complaints filed by users, are the best and worst banks in Mexico.

Under this framework, in document entitled “Condusef total claims 2021-2022”the federal Mexican body released the official index of claims filed against the different banking institutions that operate throughout the Mexican Republic.

In this regard, it should be emphasized that According to the data collected by the Condusef, from January to December 2022, the bank with the highest number of claims was Scotiabank. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the financial institution that registered the least number of complaints from its clients in the referred period was BanBajío..

Below we present the complete list published by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services of the number of claims filed against banks operating in Mexico in 2022:

BanBajío: 11

Bancoppel: 11

Aztec Bank: 14

Inbursa: 15

BBVA: 18

Santander: 27

HSBC: 31

Citibanamex: 34

Banorte: 35

Scotiabank: 56

It should be noted that, according to what was indicated by the Condusef, the index of claims to banks previously presented It is calculated based on 100 thousand contracts from each financial institutionThis is because this is the only way to compare them objectively, taking into account that the number of clients they have is different.

