The Ukrainian port region of Odessa is once again the target of Russian airstrikes. The situation on the Black Sea is coming to a head. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Current numbers from the Ukraine war : Kyiv reports high Russian losses

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, the Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 20, 04:00: Southern Ukraine’s Odessa region has come under shelling for the third night in a row. According to local media reports, explosions were heard again near the port of Odessa on Thursday night (July 20). The air defense was active. The Ukrainian Air Force warned Telegram that supersonic anti-ship missiles had been launched in the direction of the Odessa region. She called on people to stay hidden. In the previous two nights, Russia had already carried out airstrikes in the Odessa region on the Black Sea.

Russia is considering attacking civilian ships in the Black Sea

According to the United States, Russia is considering attacks on civilian ships carrying grain from Ukraine in the Black Sea. “The Russian military could expand its attacks on Ukrainian grain plants to include attacks on civilian ships,” Adam Hodge, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told AFP on Wednesday (local time). The assumptions were based on newly declassified intelligence, Hodge continued.

Ukrainian firefighters fight the fire in Odessa after Russian missile and drone strikes on the night of July 18-19, 2023. © State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Imago Images

According to him, “our information indicates that Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports”. The US believed this was a “coordinated effort to justify attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for those attacks.”

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that as of Thursday all ships in the Black Sea bound for Ukraine would be classified as ships “carrying potentially military cargo”. In addition, countries whose flag cargo ships sail to Ukrainian ports would in future be counted as conflicting parties on the side of Kiev.

Current figures from the Ukraine war: Kiev reports high Russian losses

Russia seems to have to accept further high losses in the Ukraine war. According to Ukraine, more than 239,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than 4,100 tanks destroyed. This current information from the Ukrainian military leadership cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

soldiers : 239,480 (+470 on the previous day)

: 239,480 (+470 on the previous day) tank : 4123 (+4)

: 4123 (+4) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8059 (+8)

: 8059 (+8) artillery systems : 4573 (+31)

: 4573 (+31) Multiple rocket launcher systems : 689 (+0)

: 689 (+0) vehicles and tankers : 7105 (+19)

: 7105 (+19) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 3885 (+46)

: 3885 (+46) Source: General Staff of Ukraine data as of July 19, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media, at least 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. This was the result of a data analysis based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics on excess mortality in the past year, reported the Meduza Internet portal involved in the evaluation at the beginning of July. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side.

Zelenskyj calls for better protection of Ukrainian ports

After the devastating Russian attacks on Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for further help with air defense. “With every such attack, we repeatedly appeal to our partners: Ukraine’s air defense must be strengthened,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Wednesday.

Russia, which last Monday allowed an internationally brokered grain agreement with Ukraine to expire despite widespread criticism, has been bombing the port region of Odessa in recent nights. According to Ukrainian sources, around 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed by the recent shelling. Selenskyj spoke of “possibly the biggest attempt by Russia since the beginning of the large-scale war to damage Odessa”.

He also stressed that not only Ukraine is suffering from such attacks, but also countries in Africa and Asia where the food should have been delivered. (With agency material)