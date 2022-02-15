Through its social networks, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef), alerted users about a fraud through the impersonation of financial institutions duly constituted and registered in the System of Registry of Service Providers of Financial Services (Sipres)

The Commission raised the alert, after they registered 10 non-bank financial institutionseight Multiple Purpose Financial Institutions, Non-Regulated Entities (Sofomes ENR)as well as two Popular Financing Companies (sofipos).

These institutions reported to the Commission about the supplanting of their corporate name by natural persons or “companies”, which seek to economically affect those who require credit. They also noted that in addition to trade name theft, They have also used fiscal and administrative data.

Likewise, the Condusef detailed which Sofomes were affected:

Adrenaline Accelerator

Height CP

We finance your need

Albact

Target Capital

Sophomax

Economic Progress Rises

Ku-Bo Financial

Society for Economic Alternatives

Although it is noted that in the case of scammersthey used the most commercial name of the real financial institution, in most cases they had neither the available address nor the telephone numbers, only a false web page.

In this sense and in order for people interested in obtaining a loan to be alert, the Condusef detailed andThe modus operandi usually used by impersonators according to statements from those affected.

The Commission pointed out that those affected indicate that it is a person who contacts them by telephone or through social networks. offering them immediate credits, referring to a simple procedure and small monthly payments to get closer to the user.

To do this, he specified, they use information such as company name, addresses, telephone numbers and corporate image (logos) of duly authorized and registered financial entities, to impersonate them. It should be noted that they also ask their victims to send personal information via WhatsAppputting your data at risk.

They also requested an advance of money in cash or through a deposit in a bank account, in order to presumably manage it, advance monthly payments, pay opening expenses or as a guarantee, generally for the equivalent to 10 percent of the total amount of the requested creditwhich can be from one thousand to two hundred thousand pesos.

This last point is important to highlight, because after delivering money, users they do not receive the credit and it becomes an impossible task to locate to promoters, so that’s when they find out they’ve been duped.