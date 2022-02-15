Mexico City- As Microsoft had announced a few days ago on its blog, Android applications are coming to Windows 11 starting today through a collaboration with Amazon and Intel, although for now the availability will only be in the United States.

Panos Panay, product manager for Windows, announced that the Microsoft Store will have more than a thousand applications and games available. To access the Android programs, users will have to install the Amazon Appstore and from there they will be able to download the offer of apps.

“Windows 11 users in the United States can access the Amazon Appstore Preview 1 in the Microsoft Store, and popular apps like Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, Khan Academy Kids, and many more,” Windows said.

Panay indicated that the new experience is built on the Android platform and supported by Intel Bridge technology that enables compatibility with Windows.

On the Microsoft support page they expanded the information on input devices and configuration management.

To move around in applications you can use the mouse’s scroll wheel or trackpad gestures, and by holding down the click you can navigate as if you were pressing your finger on the screen of a mobile device.

To go to previous screens, the applications will have a back button located in the title bar, or if you press the Alt command plus the left arrow key, you can do the same function.

On Windows computers with a touchscreen, using the stylus will also work with some applications where tilt and pressure sensitivity should work as expected.

Regarding games, some will support the keyboard arrow keys and the use of the mouse to move, you can also use wireless controls, in this case only with the Xbox controller.

Users will also have configuration options so they can browse their application files, set hardware resource limits, and move network connection options.

The executive promised that the applications will feel like part of Windows by integrating naturally with the interface and added that later in the year they will share more details about the expansion of the availability of the apps with the Amazon Appstore.

More news

In addition to application support, Microsoft introduced improvements to some operating system programs. The taskbar will allow you to activate or mute the microphone during video calls, a shortcut for those users who do not have this option from their physical keyboard.

For collaborative work, now you can share screen with Microsoft Teams from a shortcut in the taskbar, you can also check the weather faster from this bar.

People who use the option to expand the desktop onto a second screen will now be able to see the clock and date on the taskbar.

The classic Windows programs such as Media Player and Notepad were also intervened, the first has a more accessible design and the second adds a dark mode, support for emojis and improvements in word search.