According to Laura Fryer, former producer at Epic Games and Microsoft, Concord’s failure is linked to a cultural problem of the development team, Firewalk Studios, who failed to perceive and accept the changes in user tastes during the development.
“It was a cultural thing that killed Concord,” Fryer said, explaining that such situations are often the result of a lack of attention to user feedback and the refusal to solve problems that were there for all to see.
“The development of a video game is a very complex process as we must pay attention to what happens around usas gaming evolves, player tastes change and there is a need for a cultural approach aimed at receiving feedback, something Concord has not been able to count on.”
Made over the course of six years, in the face of a budget that appears to have exceeded 250 million dollarsthe shooter from Firewalk Studios was born with the aim of offering a valid alternative to Overwatch, but in the meantime something has changed, as mentioned, and the authors didn’t realize it until the launch.
Speaking from experience
Laura Fryer, who throughout her career has played the role of executive producer for several episodes of Gears of Warholding managerial positions in the production of titles such as The Lord of the Rings: War in the North, spoke about these aspects also and above all on the basis of his personal experience.
The woman actually told what happened during the development of an MMO called Vanguard, made by the authors of EverQuest but they had the same problems as Firewalk Studios with Concord, refusing to accept that during production the scenario had changed because of World of Warcraft.
Furthermore, the developers in question have received the feedback provided by the publisher in a hostile manner, continuing to proceed headlong and maintaining their vision of the project without admitting changes, and it is probably something similar to what happened with the PlayStation exclusivewhich closed its doors in recent days.
#Concords #Failure #Related #Cultural #Problem #Developer
Leave a Reply