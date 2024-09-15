According to Laura Fryer, former producer at Epic Games and Microsoft, Concord’s failure is linked to a cultural problem of the development team, Firewalk Studios, who failed to perceive and accept the changes in user tastes during the development.

“It was a cultural thing that killed Concord,” Fryer said, explaining that such situations are often the result of a lack of attention to user feedback and the refusal to solve problems that were there for all to see.

“The development of a video game is a very complex process as we must pay attention to what happens around usas gaming evolves, player tastes change and there is a need for a cultural approach aimed at receiving feedback, something Concord has not been able to count on.”

Made over the course of six years, in the face of a budget that appears to have exceeded 250 million dollarsthe shooter from Firewalk Studios was born with the aim of offering a valid alternative to Overwatch, but in the meantime something has changed, as mentioned, and the authors didn’t realize it until the launch.