Sony has inexplicably removed almost all PS5 games from the prizes redeemable with the points accumulated through PlayStation Starsthe loyalty program for PlayStation users, and it is currently unclear whether they will be reinstated or replaced with other titles in the future.

At the time of writing, by accessing the PlayStation app and the PlayStation Store rewards section of the service the only game available is Stellar Bladein addition to various assets for the games Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact. Previously, the catalog was much more extensive and included, among others, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne, Cuphead, Dredge and Rise of the Ronin, just to name a few.