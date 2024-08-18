Sony has inexplicably removed almost all PS5 games from the prizes redeemable with the points accumulated through PlayStation Starsthe loyalty program for PlayStation users, and it is currently unclear whether they will be reinstated or replaced with other titles in the future.
At the time of writing, by accessing the PlayStation app and the PlayStation Store rewards section of the service the only game available is Stellar Bladein addition to various assets for the games Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact. Previously, the catalog was much more extensive and included, among others, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne, Cuphead, Dredge and Rise of the Ronin, just to name a few.
No changes to PlayStation Store funds
On the contrary, there were no cuts for digital collectibles and PlayStation Store Wallet Funds from 5 and 20 euroswith the latter basically representing alternatives almost equivalent to the direct redemption of a game (or in some cases even more convenient thanks to the periodic offers on the PlayStation Store).
It remains a significant change, made with little warning, which we hypothesize could lead to a drastic remodeling of PlayStation Store rewards, perhaps with an offer more oriented towards in-game bonuses, as in the examples of the Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact bonuses mentioned above.
Staying on the subject, the August and weekend offers are active on the PlayStation Store, with the latter being exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers.
