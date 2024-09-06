During the recent Gamescom Opening Night Live it was revealed a new Amazon series called Secret Level. This will dedicate each of its episodes to a different video game, including Concord. Despite the failure of this game, it is confirmed that its chapter will arrive.

Although neither Amazon nor PlayStation have said anything about it yet, a source close to the matter assures that this is the case. The episode of Concord in Secret Level Yes it will be aired, even though by the time the series premieres, Firewalk Studios’ title will already be ‘dead’ for months.

This actually makes quite a bit of sense. PlayStation probably approached Amazon months or even years ago to propose the episode, so it is already fully produced.. Despite the game’s servers being shut down, it doesn’t make sense for the studio to waste all the work of its animators. Besides, it wouldn’t be the only inactive game that will have a chapter.

The series of Secret Level will premiere on December 10 exclusively on Prime Video. By then Concord will be a little over three months after being off the market and shutting down its servers. Although perhaps its episode will do better than the hero shooter. Will you watch it?

What happened to Concord?

Concord It was a new hero shooter created by Firewalk Studios which was released on August 23 for PC and PlayStation 5. Despite the confidence its creators had in it, the game was not to the public’s liking. In its open beta it had a maximum of 2,300 players and when it finally came out it never went over 700.

Due to the lack of interest, the studio decided to shut down its servers on September 6, just two weeks after its release. As a result, they promised to give refunds to those who bought it in both physical and digital formats. Did you give it a chance?

