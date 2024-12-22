In Spain it takes an average of 23.2 months to evict a squatter, according to data from the General Council of the Judiciary. These individuals use all kinds of excuses and tricks to stay in the home as long as possible.

One of those ‘excuses’ that squatters use is to ensure that they are registered and affirm that, due to this fact, they have full rights to be in the home.

A lawyer responds to a squatter

Xavi Abat, known on social networks as ‘The TikTok lawyer’, has responded to a comment that a squatter has sent him through this social network. In his comment, this person claimed that he was registered and had a water contract. I asked her if they could kick her out “if the owners of the house show up even though they only have one will».

«The fact that you have registration, have gas or receive your friends from the neighborhood It does not give rise to you having any acquired rights or being a legal tenant.», this lawyer responded.









Furthermore, Amat emphasizes that having supplies discharged is perfectly compatible with committing a crime of squatting (crime of home invasion) “which is different from a crime of trespass.”

«The owners, whether through testamentary means, They have sufficient and enabling legal title to throw you out», he assured him. He also emphasizes that they could evict him through civil means. The lawyer ends his video by asking the squatter to leave the home and stand so that these owners can recover their home.

The video is from 2022, but the question that this squatter posed then is still relevant since sThis is a tactic that is commonly used. Among the reactions are those who are surprised that this person asks about their rights.

Also those of other victims of squatting: “They stopped paying my rent and even took away the radiators.” “What a tough face,” says another.