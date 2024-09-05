Among the many questions observers had following this week’s shock shut-down of live-service PlayStation 5v5 shooter Concord (albeit not necessarily at the top of their list) was if the now-defunct game would still make an appearance in Amazon’s upcoming animated video game anthology series Secret Level, and the answer – according to a new report, at least – is yes.

Secret Level, if you haven’t been following along, is a 15-episode series from the creators of Love, Death & Robots that’ll feature original stories set in the world of games. More specifically, it’ll include episodes focused on Armored Core, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40,000 , and a number of PlayStation Studios games.

More pertinently, though, it was also due to include an episode based on Concord – a decision made well before the game was pulled from sale just two weeks after launch amid less-than-stellar player numbers. And while developer Firewalk Studios has suggested Concord may one day return, many wondered if its Secret Level episode would get the chop given it was essentially envisaged as an advert for a game that, currently at least, effectively no longer exists.

Secret Level teaser trailer.Watch on YouTube

While Amazon is yet to officially comment on the matter, IGN – citing a “source close to production” – has now reported Concord will remain a part of Secret Level despite its recent closure. That’s perhaps not entirely surprising given the significant investment Amazon has likely made in the episode, but it’ll certainly hit differently knowing what we now know.

Secret Level is currently due to make its Prime Video debut on 10th December this year, if you want to pour one out for Concord as its episode airs.