Last Tuesday, Mediaset announced the arrival of one of its star formats, Survivorswhich will premiere on March 6. He realitywhich reaps very good audience data, arrives with three weekly broadcasts: Thursday’s galas, with Jorge Javier Vázquez in front; Survivors Honduras connectionthe debate of realitywhich will be broadcast on Sundays (22.00h) as of March 9, with Sandra Barneda; and Survivors Nobody’s landwhich will occupy the prime time on Tuesdays (22.00h), as of March 11, with Carlos Sobera. In all of them Laura Madrueño will be present as a presenter from the land.

In this way, the debate of Survivors It will replace the program that is currently in broadcast in that strip, Whoever falls falls. The reporters and humor program presented by Lorena Castell, Santi Millán and Pablo González Batista will have her last broadcast on March 2.

A news to which Queen Letizia has reacted, who, during an event, approached Daniel Fez, one of the reporters of the program, to be interested in the future of the same.

“How are you, Daniel? How are you mood? I have read things and have heard things …”a worried Letizia, aware of the possible definitive cancellation of the program, still an unknown.

“If you can give us a real pardon …”the reporter asks for, before what the queen says nothing more than, again, insist on her concern for the future of Telecinco space. “Are you okay?”ask him again in a conversation that he will broadcast the chain this Sunday.