According to the opinion expressed by several users, Concord looks like Overwatch but it’s not an annoying comparison for the developers of the new PlayStation exclusive, in fact it’s a comparison that can only flatter them.
“It doesn’t bother me at all,” said Concord character designer Jon Weisnewski.Overwatch is a great game and its development team has managed to create some incredible things for the genre.”
“At the same time, however, I firmly believe that our title has a very distinct and peculiar identityand that in terms of gameplay it is capable of offering an experience unlike any other.”
In short, although some elements in common between Concord and Overwatch are evident, the guys at Firewalk Studios are convinced that they have created a product with a well-defined and distinctive personality.
We will be able to verify this shortly
As we know, Concord will soon be available in public beta: you will be able to try the game in preview on PC and PS5 from July 12th to 14th for early access holders and from July 18th to 21st for all users.
It will soon be possible to verify Weisnewski’s words and take stock of the similarities and differences between Concord and the other hero shooters available on the market, in the hope that the PlayStation exclusive can really have its say in this specific sector of the market.
As for the official release, Concord will be available from August 23rdAre you eagerly awaiting it or did it leave you a little indifferent?
