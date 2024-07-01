According to the opinion expressed by several users, Concord looks like Overwatch but it’s not an annoying comparison for the developers of the new PlayStation exclusive, in fact it’s a comparison that can only flatter them.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” said Concord character designer Jon Weisnewski.Overwatch is a great game and its development team has managed to create some incredible things for the genre.”

“At the same time, however, I firmly believe that our title has a very distinct and peculiar identityand that in terms of gameplay it is capable of offering an experience unlike any other.”

In short, although some elements in common between Concord and Overwatch are evident, the guys at Firewalk Studios are convinced that they have created a product with a well-defined and distinctive personality.