One of the announcements that most intrigued the gaming community during the recent Opening Night Live at Gamescom was certainly that of Secret Levelthe Amazon Prime Video series coming in December that promises to be a great tribute to the entire world of video games.

Among the confirmed titles and franchises within the series we have hugely successful titles such as God of War and Mega Man, but also independent projects and… real flops! Following the now official “damnatio memoriae” of Concordwhose servers will be shut down in less than two days, many newspapers and users remind one thing: even Sony’s failed hero shooter was present in the announcement trailer of the series.

It’s not very clear what will be the fate of this mysterious episode? dedicated to a title that had a life cycle of less than two weeks: at the moment, in fact, Amazon has not made any statement regarding this.

Secret Level, the Amazon anthology series dedicated to the world of video games, is directed by Tim Miller and includes the participation of top-tier franchises like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer, Sifu, Armored Core and Pac-Man as well as, of course, the Sony hero shooter that is making people talk about it… in the worst possible way!