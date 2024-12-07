In the training of Sevilla FC This Saturday he could be seen carrying out a specific task on the grass Ejukea footballer who continues to recover from the injury suffered in October. The Sevilla coach, Garcia Pimientahas referred to the Nigerian winger’s recovery times.

«He is taking little steps little by little. It is within the normal recovery process. The difference between undergoing surgery and not doing so, doing conservative treatment, does not in principle change the duration of the injury as such. It is expected that in mid-January, more or less, she will be joining the team and at the end of January, beginning of February, she should be highly competitive. I speak with the medical service daily and they are within the correct deadlines. “He feels very well,” said García Pimienta.

Precisely the winger position is presented as a priority in Sevilla when the winter transfer market approaches on the calendar. «It is clear that we need to strengthen the team in the winger position. Already starting with the loss of Ocampos, who left when the market was over. We knew that Jesús Navas was going to finish the season in the winter market. Therefore, for sure we are going to need that winger position. The rest, we’ll see. There are still three very demanding games left. When the match against Real Madrid is over we will think about the rest of the squad planning,” thinks García Pimienta.

During this Saturday’s press conference, the Sevilla coach also spoke about Lokonga, a player who will ultimately not be available for the match against Atlético due to muscle discomfort. «A significant loss due to the player’s profile. He gives us that pause, he wants the ball in any area, he is capable of unbalancing one against one in the center of the field. We are thinking about that. He even tried this morning at the gym to see if he didn’t feel that discomfort or if it was worth the risk. He has those discomforts that will disappear in two or three days and he will surely be one hundred percent against Celta. It’s a shame. “The teammate who comes out in his place is going to do very well.”









The one who is fit for the match at the Metropolitano is Saúl, who according to García Pimienta “has trained well and is available. We will see exactly how many minutes he is on the pitch. It will be a very special game for him, I’m sure he really wants to do well and I hope he’s right. “He deserves it.”

Regarding the goal, with Nyland already incorporated, the Sevilla coach thinks regarding the match against Atlético that “we have Álvaro and Nyland at one hundred percent, also with the help of Alberto, who will play tonight with the reserve team and will come tomorrow to help us in goal.