It finally happened and technically the community applied a “they were told”. PlayStation announced that it will begin refunding Concord as soon as possible and that the game will remain offline from September 6, 2024.

It is worth noting that the director of Firewalk StudiosRyan Ellis, stated that he listened to fan feedback since the release of Concord on PS5 and PC and I wanted to thank everyone.

He then adds that they decided to take the game offline in order to explore other options, including those that are best for their players.

Concord will be discontinued and a refund will be offered to anyone who purchased it on either PS5 or PC. If you happen to have paid for it on PlayStation 5, you’ll get a refund to your payment method.

Source: Firewalk Studios

Steam and Epic Games users will be contacted in the coming days to receive their respective refunds.

And what about those who bought the physical game? Well, they will have to go to the respective store to get their money back. After this refund, players will no longer have access to the video game.

Eventually both PlayStation and Firewalk Studios will reveal what will happen with Concord… If anything ever happens.

8 minutes could pass and you couldn’t find a game to play Concord

Regardless of the ratings and constant criticism from the online community, the closure of Concord should not come as a surprise to anyone, especially since it did not have enough players to start a game.

There were enough reports that pointed out that the peak of users in Steam was 25 thousand, which is really low. Also, more than 8 minutes could pass and no games could be found to play. This is certainly a serious problem and a decision had to be made.

Now, the gaming community will start pointing all kinds of culprits and the arena will be seen coming from afar and in a major way. Let's see what happens with Firewalk Studios.