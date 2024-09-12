Honkai Star Rail is one of the most popular free-to-play RPGs, which is especially supported by its gacha mechanics. However, in case you want to support the franchise and the Chinese studio even more intensely, you can now do so as the most committed fan, because a physical edition with original designs will be released, more details below.

You can acquire Honkai Star Rail Through Best Buy, the physical delivery of the video game consists of a PS5 disc and will cost $40.

The price of Honkai Star Rail There’s a reason for this, it’s more than just a beautifully designed CD. The edition will be released in spring 2025, on March 31,yes you have time to save.

The delivery will consist of the disc, nine golden holographic cards, two holographic character keychains, an exclusive postcard and a game redemption code with exclusive items from the title. If you want to know more details, you can check them out here.

Remember that Honkai Star Rail It is developed by HoYoVerse which is also responsible for Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero. The franchise’s character designs are quite unique, and although the adventures in each story have their own stamp, they always share the most delineated aspects that let us see the identity of the studio. Do you play the three main MiHoYo titles? Are you interested in more content from any of them? Comment in the section below.

What kind of game is Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail It is a free video game that receives quite a few updates, its audience is insatiable and maintains the title with gacha mechanics.

The video game was released in April 2023 and is set in a world of classic fantasy and science fiction, with traditional and folkloric details in the beautiful character design. The galaxy is plagued by multiple problems and mysteries, and is in danger due to destructive star seeds that could wipe out all life on the starry canvas.

The journey you are committed to Honkai Star Rail It is one full of excitement and growth, it is worth noting that, due to its great success, it is rumored that the title could get an anime by Ufotable.

