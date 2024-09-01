There has been a lot of talk over the last week about Sony’s new multiplayer shooter, namely Concordas the title is currently developed by Firewalk Studios is recording quite low concurrent player numbers.

In fact, at its debut on August 23, Concord had only 697 concurrent players on Steam and, currently, It is the highest number recorded by the title. At the time of writing, Concord has a total of 56 active playerswith a peak of 124 total in the last 24 hours.

Added to this data are also those related to critical acclaim, given that Concord was received rather lukewarmly. On Metacriticthe title records an average rating of 63/100 on PlayStation 5 and of 66/100 on PC.

Numbers in hand, Concord would appear to be a flop in all respects, perhaps one of the most sensational in the history of Sony and PlayStation. Liam Deanelead analyst of Ohmysaid Concord It’s a complete failure regardless of the PlayStation 5 data.since the Steam numbers alone are enough to get a clear idea of ​​the situation.

In this sense, the analyst of Circan Mat Piscatella revealed that on August 26 Concord ranked at 147th place among titles played by PlayStation 5 daily active users in the United States. Essentially, less than 0.2% of active PlayStation 5 players were playing the aforementioned title.

The analyst Simon Carlessinstead, estimated that Concord’s total sales are around 10,000 units on Steam And 15,000 on PlayStation. Since the title, according to sources, would have cost approximately 100 million dollarsit is clear that as things stand Sony is making a huge loss.

If we look at the reasons behind Concord’s failure, the various analysts are all of the opinion that Sony did not advertise the title properlywhich should have found its own niche of players in a market that is now saturated with Hero Shooters. Furthermore, the fact that, unlike other video games of the same genre, the title be sold at 39.99 euros and not be free-to-play probably delivered the final blow to the entire operation.

The title’s launch timing probably didn’t help either. As previously mentioned, Concord was released on August 23, 2024, just three days after Black Myth: Wukong. While the two games are different, it’s hard to deny that the launch of the former overshadowed the latter in terms of marketing and sales.

Will this failure lead Sony to review its plans for Games as a Service? According to analysts, probably not. Helldivers 2after all, proved to be a huge success for Sony and the revenues earned from that title could partly offset Concord’s financial failure.

Obviously, further failures of this kind could lead Sony to review its corporate policy, but even a single success of one of the next Games as a Service to be released in the next few years could be generate billions and billions in revenuemaking Concord just an “accident along the way”.

Of course, it should be emphasized that Sony itself is trying to redesign its ambitions related to this specific genre, given that A few months ago it canceled The Last of Us Online after four years of development. Despite this, however, the trend of companies to create a highly profitable Games as a Service may not stop in the short term.