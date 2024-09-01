Considering the rather complicated genesis, these are elements that the developers have deemed less indispensable for day one on the market but which are still in progress and will arrive later.

These are more or less known elements, which will probably not be available at the game’s release scheduled for November 20 and will probably find space through subsequent post-launch updates, as previously mentioned by the team.

From a recent interview with GSC GameWorld lead producer Slava Lukyanenka and Zakhar Bocharov, further information comes on STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and in particular on some features that should arrive after the launch such as support for hardware ray tracing, multiplayer and cross-platform mods .

Development will continue after launch, on some elements

The first is hardware ray tracing and some NVIDIA technologies Specifically: As reported by Lukyanenka, the game will have “software” ray tracing at launch, but support for the more full-featured technology, NVIDIA’s DLSS, is also planned later.

The producer appears to be referring to Lumen as a feature integrated into Unreal Engine 5, which will be present in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl at launch of course, with support for RTX and possible other technologies coming later.

Bocharov then explained that cross-platform mods will also be coming at a later time after the release, perhaps through Mod.ioas is already happening with the original trilogy. The idea is to find a more structured solution to offer mods officially, through Steamworks, Mod.io or similar systems, but there is no final decision made on this yet.

Finally, Bocharov confirmed that multiplayer is planned and will arrive after the launch of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl: “It should be a post-release update,” he explained, “But for the moment we are making the single player as polished as possible. Everything related to multiplayer is probably our post-launch phase, so we don’t have any updates on that at the moment.”

You can learn more about the game in our recent hands-on with STALKER 2: Hearth of Chornobyl at Gamescom 2024, where the title really made a great impression.