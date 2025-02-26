In recent years, the hyperbaric chamber has gained notoriety, partly because several elite athletes have recognized taking advantage of its benefits. However, many people still do not know exactly what it consists of or how it works.

It is a pressurized device in which oxygen therapy sessions are carried out. During these sessions, the patient breathes pure oxygen at a pressure between two and three times higher than normal. This allows blood to transport a greater amount of oxygen to organs and tissues, favoring their recovery and regeneration.

The benefits of oxygen therapy are numerous. One of the most prominent is its ability to improve healing and accelerate recovery after surgery. The greatest oxygen contribution to tissues stimulates collagen and elastin production, fundamental to cell regeneration. For this reason, hyperbaric therapy is especially useful in post -surgical processes and the treatment of injuries.

In addition, the use of the hyperbaric chamber contributes to reducing inflammations, edema and treating certain types of infections that have not responded to other treatments.

Regarding aging, studies have shown that under 60 oxygen therapy sessions in a period of 90 days can prolong telomeres – protective structures at the ends of chromosomes – in approximately 30%. Since the shortening of telomeres is directly related to cell aging, this therapy represents an effective method to slow this process and improve longevity.