The until now general director of People with Disabilities of the Murcian Institute for Social Action (IMAS) Conchita Ruiz Caballero, will take over the most relevant portfolios that Isabel Franco has held since August 2019, and will do so endorsed by her time in various positions of social policy management in recent years. “I will work for a Region that is more inclusive of people with disabilities, that cares for and gives greater prominence to the elderly, more conciliatory with families with that social shield so that no one is left behind, protecting and helping the most vulnerable groups such as the childhood, adolescence, people in a situation of social exclusion and women who suffer violence”, highlighted Ruiz Caballero in his first public appearance after being sworn in.

ATTENTION

“We must continue with the work of prevention and care for people who have mental health problems”



Backed by her years at the head of Disability and her experience in the management of social policies in the municipal government of Murcia, where she had a close relationship with the groups for the equality of women and those of the elderly and people with disabilities, the new counselor She is convinced that “a very important stage has begun in which social policies have been committed with the highest Budget in the history of this Ministry, more than 500 million. It is a moment and an opportunity to help those who are having a hard time.

LGBTI

«The Ministry has a very inclusive name; All the groups to which we are going to pay the most attention have been collected »



The counselor downplayed the fact that her portfolio loses the name ‘LGTBI’ in its title: «The Ministry has a very inclusive name and includes all the groups to which we are going to pay the greatest attention. My commitment is to reach out to the collective to advance in a more inclusive region of respect and tolerance in which we all have our space and our place. Among his objectives, Ruiz Caballero stressed that “we have to work on the Social Services Law by developing a strategic plan and a map of benefits and coordinating it with state regulations.”

MEANS

“We have to work on the Social Services Law to develop a map of benefits”



On the protests of the IMAS workers, he assured that he holds regular meetings with the unions that represent them. «The Labor Inspectorate has to do its homework. We make available all the protocols and mechanisms to work in the residences, of which the professionalism of the staff must be highlighted, and they have demonstrated this during the months of the pandemic to guarantee the well-being of the users. In addition to the “implementation of the Social Services Law, where we have the tools to help people”, the new counselor will put efforts into continuing to develop the Early Care Law “to reach more than 6,000 minors in 2023 so that they can receive free assistance, and that happens by launching new agreements with municipalities and entities and continuing in the work of prevention and care for people who have mental health problems.