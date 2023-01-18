Camila Osorio vs. Iga Swiatek, LIVE at the Australian Open

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Camila Osorio and Iga Swiatek.
Cesar Melgarejo, EL TIEMPO; AFP
Camila Osorio and Iga Swiatek.
They meet this Tuesday in the second round.
January 17, 2023, 07:59 PM
The Colombian Camila Osorio He has the most challenging game of his career this Tuesday. The tennis player from Cucuta faces the Polish Iga Swiatek, number one in the world, with the dream of hitting the bump in the second round of the australian open and with the aim of demonstrating that their abilities belong to the elite of the sport.
Osorio comes after becoming the second Colombian to win a main draw match of all four grand slams, defeating Hungarian Panna Udvardy in a matter of one hour and 20 minutes. Swiatek does it after beating the German Jule Niemeier despite having one of her worst days.
that’s how the game goes
Camila plays, at Rod LAver Arena, with a bandage on the upper part of her right leg
7 p.m.
Swiatek: 6
Osorio: 2
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
January 17, 2023, 07:59 PM
