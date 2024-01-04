Genoa – “It is our duty to remember that Autostrade, although true with other shareholders, cannot clear its conscience and request an extension of the concessionbefore requesting this financial and corporate advantage, this company must wait for the closure of the ongoing criminal trial, it is not enough to have emerged from the trial as civilly liable and accused”. This is the comment of Egle Possettispokesperson for the Committee to remember relatives who were victims of the Morandi bridge, after the interview given by the CEO Roberto Tomasi.

The employees of Aspi “are charged for the deaths of 43 peoplenumerous injuries and all the damage to the city, and this page is not yet closed – continues Possetti – This company must necessarily take care of and bring back to an acceptable state of safety all the infrastructure lacking in maintenance after 20 years of concession, no one can claim that after just over 5 years all those shortcomings have already been made up for, it would just be words in the wind. The only solution, dear ad, is make a little less profit and ensure that what was not done up until the collapse and beyond is adequately and with serious systems remediated”, the spokeswoman reiterates.

“We are tired of seeing that devils are starting to wear designer clothes, we are convinced that underneath this elegance there is unfortunately still a lot of slime to be removed. No one can forget what happened, not now, not ever, we do not believe in the fairy tale of poor Snow White, not now, not talking about this society. Let this company do its job with diligence, humility and honesty, without pretensions and we will see if by looking under the elegant clothes in a few years the slime will have diminished”, Possetti's conclusion.