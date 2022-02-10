Concert Review Brahms’ concerto plays chamber music in the hands of the winner of the Sibelius Violin Competition at the Radio Symphony Orchestra’s stream concert

Nicholas Collon gave the orchestra an avalanche in an awesome and colorful long orchestral introduction.

Radio Symphony Orchestra at the Music Hall 9.2. Nicholas Collon, conductor, Nikita Boriso-Glebsky, violin, – Elgar, Gabrieli, Birtwistle, Brahms. The concert can be heard at Yle Areena.

French star violinist Renaud Capuçon became ill and had to withdraw his membership as an RSO soloist. In place of Brahmsin excellent “deputy” for the violin concerto, winner of the 2010 Sibelius Violin Competition, Russian Nikita Boriso-Glebsky.

As brilliant as Boriso-Glebsky is, he makes a slightly introverted, introverted impression. When there was no crowd to conquer in the empty hall, Boriso-Glebsky was able to turn his full attention to his own playing. Nicholas Collonin to lead the RSO’s call system.

Brahms’s Violin Concerto does not set the soloist in the foreground to dazzle, but the concert is symphonic. The soloist merges into the symphonic fabric of the orchestra.

Boriso-Glebsky and RSO complemented each other and jointly reinforced the effect of their playing.

Boriso-Glebskyn the player is Austrian Martin Schwalbin violin built in 2020. At least it doesn’t sound like an old violin yet, although the instrument is modeled on the Guarneri del Gesù’s “Ole Bull” from 1744.

At first, the sound of the violin seemed narrow and delicate, and there was a danger that it would be covered under the orchestra. As awesome and colorful as Collon gave the orchestra’s avalanche in the long orchestral introduction, as the violin emerged, he always lightened the orchestra’s sound to maintain balance.

The radiance of Boriso-Glebsky’s violin seemed a little cool at first, but it began to ignite a dreamy singing nuance and also a biting rhythmic stroke.

Boriso-Gelbsky received full marks for her elegance and supple skill, and her collaboration with a full-bodied romantic orchestra was chamber-musically communicative.

Because of the corona time Collon had to change the original program of the concert, leaving Brahms’s Violin Concerto.

The British Isles initially became gifts Edward Elgarin Introduction and Allegro op. 47 (1905). Once accustomed to hearing a longingly romantic dream and a tragedy in Elgar’s music, the work surprised with its polyphonic-motorized, baroque-spirited arrogance. There was a moment of longing in it.

In the 16th century Venetian Giovanni Gabrielin the two canzonas for the four trumpets and the four trumpets sounded like a devotional and sculptural mass song of brass.

Gabrieli has been a British composer Harrison Birtwistlen (b.1934) In Broken Images for a work in which four groups of instruments, woodwinds, brass instruments, percussionists and strings, measure each other in a ritualistic rhythmic dialogue. Harmony is broken. There is grotesque hatred and brutal ugliness.

The work is an excellent symbol of our broken times.