From: Bona Hyun

Russia wants to increase its army strength. But there will not be enough weapons for the new units. © Dmytro Smolienko/imago

The Kremlin wants to continue to build up its army. But Russia is not only lacking soldiers at the moment – there are hardly any weapons for new military units.

Kyiv – The Ukraine war brings Russia more and more losses. Despite this, there are still no signs that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will come to terms. Because Russia wants to continue recruiting soldiers and expanding the army. Ukrainian deputy intelligence chief Vadym Skibitsky spoke to the Ukrainian news agency in a recent interview ukrinform of 315,000 conscripted Russian soldiers. But not all of them will go to war well equipped: According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Russia lacks weapons.

War in Ukraine: Russian army builds up new units – but the soldiers lack weapons

“There aren’t enough weapons for the new units. Russians produce less than they lose,” Skibitsky said in an interview with ukrinform. The deputy chief of intelligence also points to the poor condition of the Russian weapons, which have not been used for years and need to be repaired. This could also be observed, for example, with the First Guards Tank Army.

Skibitsky assumes that Putin will increase the army to up to 500,000 additional soldiers for his mobilization preparations. “Then there will be even bigger problems with the supply,” Skibitsky said ukrinform. At least that wouldn’t be new Russia has supply problems and the Russian troops lack equipment. Recently, reports from Russian soldiers about the poor conditions in the army have also increased.

Russia wants to recruit up to 500,000 soldiers – concerns about Putin’s new wave of mobilization

But despite the lack of weapons, Putin wants to continue preparing for a new military operation that could also involve Belarus. “The Russians want to enforce conscription in the currently occupied areas of Luhansk and Donetsk. There will soon be no more male, normal workers there,” Skibitsky said. There is no mercy for those who resist. “This is Russia and if you say something wrong, you will be arrested straight away,” Skibitsky continued.

There have been rumors for weeks that Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin will launch a new wave of mobilization in the second half of January. More and more young men are being drafted and even prisoners are being recruited for the war. In addition, Putin has ordered the formation of new divisions and the reintroduction of military districts in western Russia. Shortly before New Year’s Eve, Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to increase the number of Russian soldiers from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. The Think Thank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) points out that the Ukrainian secret service even expects an increase to two million soldiers. (bohy)