Tottenham Hotspur’s Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur on a stretcher before being carried off the pitch after collapsing on the grass

The player lunged at a corner kick to deflect a headed ball but fell hard to the ground.

01/08/2025



Updated at 10:27 p.m.





The Uruguayan midfielder from Tottenham Rodrigo Bentancur He was left lying on the grass at the start of the match against Liverpool, on Wednesday in the English League Cup, and was immediately treated by the medical teams.

The 27-year-old dived into a corner kick to deflect a headed ball but fell hard against the ground. He remained for a few seconds without moving, face down, which led to scenes of nervousness on the part of his companions, who made vehement gestures to request the entry of assistance.

The medical team spent ten minutes treating the Uruguayan player on the pitch, before evacuate him on a stretcher amidst the applause of the fans. An oxygen mask was also placed on him.

As he passed his coach, Ange Postecoglou, Bentancur briefly raised a thumb in a reassuring gesture, an AFP journalist noted.









Bentancur had already had to be carried off on a stretcher on the first day of the Premier Leaguein August against Leicester (1-1), after being damaged in a high duel. The Uruguayan player was then absent from the next match.