Although it didn't attract much attention, the Xbox Partner Preview that took place just a few hours ago had a couple of interesting announcements, among them, it was confirmation of a rumor that has been circulating on the internet for a while. Through a trailer, it has been confirmed that the series of STALKERone of the cult franchises on PC, is now available on Xbox consoles.

That's right, right now you can enter the Microsoft store and buy STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, STALKER: Clear Skyand STALKER: Call of Pripyat, all this under a package with the name of STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, which is priced at $39.99 dollars. This is the description offered:

“Every element of the original games has been maintained and faithfully adapted to the console thanks to the hard work of GSC Game World and its partners at Mataboo. “All of this is a great opportunity for Xbox gamers around the world to gain a basic understanding of the STALKER universe in the lead-up to the release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.”

Best of all, GSC Game World, the developers of the STALKER series will release a patch for Xbox Series X|S versions later this year, which will offer additional graphical improvements and other features. The console versions will also have mod support through mod.io, although this will also be available in the future.

Although the announcement took place at the Xbox Partner Preview event, STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy It is also now available on PlayStation 4. In this way, all console players will be able to enjoy this acclaimed series in preparation for the arrival of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl next September 5, 2024.

Remember, STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. On related topics, at this event the season pass of Persona 3 Reload. Likewise, this is the first look at Unknown 9: Awakening.

Editor's Note:

This is a big moment, not only for fans of the series, but for those who have always been interested in this property, but being stuck on PC, hadn't given it a chance. This way, there are now no excuses not to experience this acclaimed series.

Via: Xbox