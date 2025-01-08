At the last second, in the cruelest way possible, the Betis Futsal at the hands of Movistar Interwhich he took to the limit with a magnificent first half, ending 3-0, which fell on deaf ears by conceding four goals in the second. The last one, the lace, was materialized Drahosvky, header, after a throw-in and with only one second on the clock. The Interista slate play ended the cup-winning journey of Betis Futsal, which in the previous tie knocked down ElPozo Murcia and tonight, again in Amate, the Second Division leader dreamed of the possibility of getting into the quarterfinals by beating the second-place team in the First division. A giant against which Betis Futsal, current cup champion, sold their defeat dearly.

With an imperial first half of absolute dominance, great pressure and full effectiveness against the rival goal, Betis Futsal put a lot of trouble in thirteen dreamlike minutes. Ismael opened the scoring with a left-footed shot and, with no time for the Madrid team to react, Henrique scored the second from a set piece. Two goals that left Movistar affected.

Betis was right up front and, behind, their goalkeeper Marcos Ferreyra he aborted the rival’s chances. Providencial was at the beginning of the clash and then in two consecutive actions with the score 2-0 to prevent Movistar from closing the gap. Quite the contrary, what came was the third of the Heliopolitans in a counterattack that ended Charly in the 13th minute and unleashed madness in Amate. An outstanding first half had been enough for Betis Futsal to put the team coached by Alberto Riquer on the ropes.

Drahovsky, the man of the match

The adverse score did not deter Movistar Inter, who reacted as soon as the duel resumed with a great blow to the Slovakian Drahovsky’s squad. Povea immediately threatened the Inter goal with a strong shot and then with a high shot that almost hit the goal. With the visiting momentum stifled, the match was balanced and Ismael almost scored the fourth in a whip that crashed into the post.









When it seemed that Betis had the situation under control, Movistar Inter’s second arrived, the work of Sergio Barona (min. 28), and from there, after the mandatory timeout, the green and white team suffered a lot with about ten minutes left. Ferreyra grew big to save the tie against Drahovsky and again the Betic goalkeeper avoided it against Barona. The game went crazy, a back and forth at an infernal pace with Betis enjoying a couple of chances to score.

All the pressure fell on Movistar, which crashed before the Argentine wall of Ferreyra. Lin had the fourth on a free throw and on the next play Drahovsky equalized it with three and a half minutes remaining. The Movistar Inter thing was harassment and demolition. Chaguinha was able to score, as was Álex García after a spectacular play by Povea. Because Betis did not wrinkle. He resisted despite the physical wear and tear and everything pointed to the extension until that damn throw-in, with the clock practically running out, dynamited the Green and White dream of continuing to make history in a tournament of which they are still the current champion.

Together with Movistar Inter, the other teams classified for the quarterfinals They are Jimbee Cartagena, Barça, Palma Futsal, Valdepeñas, Wanapix Sala 10 Zaragoza, Peñíscola and Jaén Paraíso Interior.