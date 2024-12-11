In the last year, access to housing has become one of the major issues to be addressed for Spain, as demonstrated by the latest Eurobarometer published this Wednesday by the European Commission. He 35% of Spaniards place housing as their main concerna significant increase of 18 percentage points compared to the last survey in spring 2024, moving from fifth to first place. At the EU level as a whole, only 13% of Europeans mention housing as the main problem.

The report also highlights immigration as another of the main concerns, ranking after inflation (30%) as the third for Spaniards. Specifically, this concern has grown 7 percentage points (21%) in the last half year, a percentage very similar to that of EU citizens (20%).

Despite them, almost nine out of ten Spaniards, 88%, are satisfied with their daily lifethree points more than in spring, and a similar figure with satisfaction with their lives at the European level, which is 86%.

Asked about the main problems that the EU must address, a 34% of Spanish citizens consider that it is precisely immigrationwhile the European average remains at 28%. This figure has increased thirteen points since the previous Eurobarometer. This issue is followed, in second and third position, by the war in Ukraine and the international situation, with 27%. Compared to the previous survey, concern regarding the Ukrainian conflict has fallen by three points while that motivated by the international situation has risen by five.

