Russian dissident Alexei Navalny ''died of a blood clot'', so ''it was a natural death''. This was supported by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, saying that ''the initial thesis provided by the Russian authorities regarding the death in prison of Vladimir Putin's critical number is more or less confirmed''. “I may disappoint you, but what we know is that he really died of a blood clot,” he was quoted as saying by Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske.

Budanov's words add another version and another hypothesis to the story characterized so far by the information received from Russian sources, both official and otherwise. The prison authorities referred to an embolism and then to a thrombosis, therefore a thesis compatible with the presence of a blood clot, before leaking the hypothesis linked to sudden death syndrome. Navalny's wife referred to poisoning with Novichok, a lethal nerve agent. According to other reconstructions, which found space in the international media, the dissident was killed with a punch at heart level, a fatal blow after prolonged exposure to the very low temperatures of the Siberian penal colony.

Navalny's mother, meanwhile, only in the last few hours obtained the return of the body, which remained in the hands of the Russian authorities for approximately 10 days after his death. It is not clear whether it will be possible to celebrate funerals with an ordinary rite.