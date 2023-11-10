Friday, November 10, 2023, 8:07 p.m.



The Plaza de España in Lorca was the place chosen this Friday for the first concentration in the city against the amnesty law, which was attended by about 150 people and took place peacefully. Among them were members of Vox, the spokesperson for this party in the City Council, Carmen Menduiña, and the regional deputy, Ignacio Arcas.

The attendees chanted slogans such as ‘Sánchez traitor, defend your nation’, ‘Puigdemont to prison’, ‘Spain does not sell itself, it loves and defends itself’ and ‘Let Txapote vote for you’.

Some of the protesters carried Spanish flags, although a flag with the Burgundian cross, representative of the Spanish thirds, could also be seen.

Lorca’s PP has called another demonstration against the amnesty law on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Plaza de Calderón.