In the next few days the second part of the Final Hex to determine who will be the teams that will be in the Qatar World Cup 2022. In this last part of the contest, the Concacaf has decided to use the VAR for a fairer game with less controversy in each of the games.
In the remaining 6 games, for the first time, the whistler will be able to count on the support of video assistance, joining other organizations that already use it as UEFA, CONMEBOL Y Asia. Now, the only agencies that would be missing to use the VAR are Africa Y Oceania.
It should be noted that this decision had already been discussed before the end of the year, however, it could not be carried out because only Mexico, the United States and Canada had VAR referees with international badges. Now, FIFA has awarded badges for some whistlers from Central American confederations.
According to information on the portal Halftime, the Concacaf decided to hurry to have video assistance, since they suffered criticism due to the controversies that occurred in some games, especially in games of the Mexican team.
For now, the Tricolor kicks off this year’s activities when it faces its counterpart from Jamaica on Thursday, January 27, on the field of Independence Park. Subsequently, the games will be against Costa Rica (L), Panama (L), United States (L), Honduras (V) and El Salvador (L),
