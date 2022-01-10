The cheapest project requires a subsidy of more than 34 million euros, the most expensive, will. added together, more than 900 million.

The makers of these two plans, about which more later, like 35 other applicants, want money from the National Growth Fund. This is also known as the Wopke-Wiebes Fund: a bag with 20 billion euros from the government for projects that should lay a foundation for future prosperity.

On average, applicants for the 37 projects in the current second round of the Growth Fund ask for 325 million euros, according to an overview on the fund’s website. There the plans are briefly ‘presented’.

This is the second year that the fund provides subsidies. The first selection of the contenders will follow in the course of this month. One thing is already clear: things have to change with the National Growth Fund. VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie agreed this in the new coalition agreement at the end of last year.

Surprising, given the history of the Growth Fund.

Political turnaround

After years of preparation, the Growth Fund had only just started. When it was founded in 2020, two trends came together. The first is the ultra-low interest rate. The government lends the money at low interest and the Growth Fund spends it on meaningful investments. The second trend is the turnaround in economic policy in The Hague. The government must play a role as a driver of economic growth and innovation. That is, for example, also the task of the previously established investment fund Invest-NL, which finances growing companies and invests in the energy transition. Invest-NL had 1.7 billion euros in spending, of which 400 million was used after two years.

Even before Rutte IV’s new intervention, the Growth Fund bore the marks of political rivalry. Two ministers, Eric Wiebes (Economic Affairs and Climate, VVD) and Wopke Hoekstra (Finance, CDA), each claimed the idea. Hence the fund’s nickname.

Now the Rutte IV cabinet is already changing the objectives of the fund. Extra striking: the same four parties that were responsible for the establishment of the fund in the Rutte III coalition cabinet, have come up with this restructuring.

This gives the fund an ambivalent character. On the one hand, the government wants a fund that selects the best possible investments independently of political preferences. That is why the selection has been put in the hands of a council of ten experts headed by former minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem (Finance, PvdA). But the flip side is now also clear: political preferences change objectives.

What will change?

Billions between the rails?

When the Growth Fund was established in 2020, the Growth Fund had three core themes: knowledge development, innovation and infrastructure.

The third theme is the most expensive for each project. Construction of roads, railways and pipelines (for making the energy supply more sustainable, for example) is labour-intensive and quickly requires billions of euros per job. In addition, these projects (metro, light rail, new train connections) have strong lobbies, namely political allies of the ministers in cities and provinces. This was also apparent in the selection of projects last year, when the fund was launched. Two investments in public transport, totaling 2.5 billion euros, stood out (extending the North-South line to Schiphol and Hoofddorp and public transport in the southern Randstad). They have been approved, but the planners have to substantiate the projects further.

With such amounts, the infrastructure projects could push out the cheaper plans for innovation and knowledge development. Sorry, run out of money. That would help the Netherlands from the rain in the drop. The Netherlands spends structurally less on research and development (2.18 percent of national income) than, for example, Germany (3.3 percent), and also less than the European target of 2.5 percent of national income.

Now the exact opposite has happened. The Rutte IV coalition agreement has pushed the infrastructure theme out of the Growth Fund’s objectives. The 2.5 billion euros that the Growth Fund has already reserved for the public transport projects will be transferred to the Mobility Fund, which is managed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Mark Harbers (VVD). With the abandonment of investments in infrastructure, knowledge and innovation remain as core themes of the Growth Fund.

The winner is…?

The consequences of this political intervention are twofold. To start with, the budget for investments in the three ‘old’ main themes will increase on balance by 2.5 billion euros. Because the Growth Fund will continue to keep 20 billion euros, while the budget for the Mobility Fund will also be increased by the aforementioned 2.5 billion.

Two: the research and innovation lobby is the big winner. As icing on the cake, there will also be a separate fund for research and science (5 billion euros).

The Growth Fund’s focus on subsidies for knowledge and innovation seems to be a direct result of the extra influence of ‘education party’ D66 in the new cabinet. In addition to the Ministry of Finance (Sigrid Kaag), Education (Robbert Dijkgraaf) and Climate and Energy (Rob Jetten) have also come into the hands of D66.

Many applications for support from the Growth Fund come from the latter two areas of activity. Both the cheapest and the most expensive application in the current round come from education and research.

The initiator of the cheapest project, which requires a subsidy of 34 million euros, is a coalition with participants ranging from schools to educational software suppliers. In total, their project requires 40 million euros. The plan aims to build a ‘digital (learning materials) infrastructure’, according to the website of the Groeifonds. Goal: to make digital education fast, safe and accessible.

The highest amount of support will go to the Einstein Telescope project, which aims to build an underground observatory to measure gravitational waves. The project group wants 42 million euros for the preparations and, if it succeeds in bringing the telescope to the Netherlands, another 870 million euros for the realization of the project. Total investment: 2 billion euros.

The Growth Fund website does not state who the initiators are. But you don’t have to look far. It is a project of, among others, the National Institute for Subatomic Physics (Nikhef) and the province of Limburg. From Limburg in The Hague lobbied hard to bring the telescope to the Netherlands.

The Growth Fund did not want to become a lobby fund, but lobbies do want the Growth Fund.

