The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) must not comply with the requirement of a medical prescription for the vaccine against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old, according to the G1. The determination was announced this Thursday (23) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The Conass must disclose its decision this Friday (24) after a meeting between the secretaries.

+ Public consultation on covid’s vaccine for children goes off the air hours after it starts

+ Queiroga says that vaccination of children against Covid will be linked to medical prescription

The Ministry of Health opened a public consultation about vaccination for children, a topic that generated debate and reactions.

The federal government shows resistance and alleges lack of safety in the application of immunization agents, which was denied by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which approved the vaccines made by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

