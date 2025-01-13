The Police confirm that there are intermittent outages in the system, which affect thousands of people throughout Spain



01/13/2025



Updated at 1:42 p.m.





A computer problem detected last Friday has caused the system used to issue the National Identity Document (DNI) and the passport to crash. The Police assure that it is intermittent cuts and explains that they are working hard to solve a problem that already affects thousands of people throughout Spain.

A good number of citizens affected by the incident have begun to show in the social networks their discomfort at the incident, which forces them to leave police stations without the requested documentation, sometimes essential to carry out an urgent procedure or a trip that cannot be postponed. Those affected have to make an appointment again, with the disruption that this causes.

The Police do not have a forecast of when the incident will be solved and limit themselves to explaining that they are putting all the means so that it is in the shortest possible time.

The failure seems to be caused by a new application for reading large family certificates, which are necessary for some procedures and which would have already posed problems in the past, although not on the scale of those that exist now.









In fact, the issue was already raised at the end of the year in a negotiation table with the unions that took place in the Ministry of the Interior.