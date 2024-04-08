This year's Pokémon World Championships will culminate at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Pokémon Company made the announcement this weekend, at the Europe International Championships, which were held in London. The event sees the very best Pokémon players battle it out with Pokémon cards, and in video games including Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,

Next up for this year's tour is its North American leg, to be held in New Orleans in early June.

Hawaii's grand finale will be held from 16th to 18th August, and will see new global champions crowned for each Pokémon game.

(Also, Hawaii is a good place to catch the rare Pokémon Go regional exclusive creature Comfey.)

2024 marks a rare year without a new mainline Pokémon game or expansion, with the franchise's next entry Pokémon Legends: ZA set to debut instead in 2025 – likely for Switch 2. In the meantime, Pokémon Go is growing and healthy as a live-service game – even as it approaches its decadence celebration.