Compromís and the PSPV demand resignations after learning that FGV trains and passengers were isolated on DANA day

The report from Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) on the incidents that occurred in the Metrovalencia service on October 29 on the occasion of the DANA, advanced by elDiario.es, has generated such indignation in the opposition that both Compromís like the PSPV have requested the resignation en bloc of the Consell of Carlos Mazón.

The last metro that circulated on DANA day did so on flooded roads: “No one died by chance”

The document reveals, among other details, that seven trains were isolated and that a hundred passengers had to take refuge in the company’s main complex until the next day.

In this regard, the general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, the general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, has denounced this Saturday “the irresponsibility of a negligent Mazón Consell” and has regretted that “everyone was in Ventorro abandoning their duties ”.

This is how Morant spoke this Saturday in statements to the media during his visit to Callosa del Segura during which he explained that “the report from the Generalitat Valencian Railways that we learned about today through the media states that the Minister of Martínez Mus left his duties while many metro convoys were trapped and isolated” and stressed that “we have an indecent Consell that cannot even last a minute.”

In this sense, the socialist leader has pointed out that “Mazón was not the only one who left his duties” and asked “where was Martínez Mus, Vice President Camarero or Minister Rovira” while the damage occurred: “They were handing out awards or returning to his house in Alicante.”

Finally, Morant recalled that “powers in matters of civil protection and emergencies are unique and exclusive to the Generalitat, something that the Vega Baja know very well” and highlighted that “in 2019 the Consell de Ximo Puig, two days before, measures began to be taken and the UME was mobilized”: “Ximo Puig was here at the bottom of the canyon helping neighbors, not eating in a restaurant” and he added that in 2019 Carlos Mazón demanded responsibilities from Puig as the main person responsible for Cecopi.

The Ombudsman of Compromís in Las Corts, Joan Baldoví, has commented that “the negligence of the Mazón government is widespread and endangers the lives of Valencians.” In the case of FGV and Metrovalencia we could be talking about “many fatalities due to the incompetence of Minister Martínez Mus who did not suspend the service until the water made the circulation of trains impossible.”

The Metro report on DANA: seven isolated trains, one hundred refugee passengers and chaos in communications and 112



According to Baldoví, “only luck and the heroic behavior of many workers prevented more fatalities; workers who, in addition, have been abandoned and miserably despised by this Consell that has to resign en bloc because they are a danger to people’s lives.”