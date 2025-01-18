Follow the result of the National Lottery Draw today, Saturday, January 18, and the winning numbers.

13:06 The two-digit extractions from the National Lottery draw today, January 18, 2025 The first numbers to come out correspond to the last two digits of the tenth and are rewarded with 24 euros per tenth, that is, 240 euros per series. These are: The first extraction is 52 The second is 69 The third is 57 The fourth is 93 The fifth is 41 The sixth is on the 27th The seventh is 75 The eighth is 47 The ninth is on the 25th

13:00 The National Lottery draw begins today, January 18, 2025! The special National Lottery draw this Saturday, January 18, has just begun. The balls are entering the drums and everything is ready for the first winning numbers to appear. Maximum excitement!

12:55 Only 5 minutes until the National Lottery draw begins on Saturday, January 18, 2025 Everything is ready for the special draw of the National Lottery to begin this Saturday, January 18, 2025. There are only five minutes left until State Lotteries and Betting begins to distribute prizes. The draw will begin in just five minutes, at 1:00 p.m. We wish you good luck!

12:51 When is the next Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery held? This Saturday, January 18, 2025, the Special Draw ‘Children of San Ildefonso’ was held. The next extraordinary draw will take place next Thursday, January 23, 2025, when 1,035,000 euros will be put into play.

12:45 What is the probability of winning a prize from the National Lottery draw today, January 18? One of the questions most asked by participants in the National Lottery draw is how likely it is to win a prize. In the case of the first prize, the probability is small, only 1 in 100,000. However, the probability of being awarded a pinch of money is greater in the case of other smaller prizes. For example, matching 2 digits of the winning combination has a probability of 1 in 11, while for 3-digit extractions it is 1 in 100 and for 4-digit extractions it is 1 in 2,500.

12:40 When was the first National Lottery draw held? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games of chance in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in 1763, when King Charles III established the so-called ‘Royal Lottery’. It took almost half a century for the current draw to arrive. Specifically, it was in 1812 when the first draw in history was held. The old Royal Lottery was then renamed the National Primitive Lottery.

12:35 How much do the National Lottery draw tickets cost? The minimum participation to play in the National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is one tenth of a ticket and the prize that corresponds to it is one tenth of the prize on the ticket. The price of the ticket varies depending on the draw. Today, as it is a special draw, the price of the tenth is not 6 euros, but 12.

12:28 What time does the National Lottery draw begin today, January 18? The Saturday National Lottery draws begin at 1:00 p.m. Occasionally, the drums in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Room begin to spin. Its approximate duration is less than 20 minutes, so around 1:20 p.m. all the winning numbers and tenths will be known.

12:25 What is the minimum age to participate in a National Lottery draw? The National Lottery draws depend directly on State Lotteries and Betting (LAE), an organization that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulations of this type of raffle, the minimum age to participate is 18 years old.

12:20 Prizes from the National Lottery draw today, January 18 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, January 18, 2025, is the Special ‘Children of San Ildefonso’ draw. Therefore, it will distribute the following prizes: – First prize: 100,000 euros for the tenth, 1,000,000 for the series. – Second prize: 25,000 euros for the tenth, 250,000 for the series. – Third prize: 5,000 euros for the tenth, 50,000 for the series. – Five four-figure withdrawals: 300 euros for the tenth, 3,000 for the series. – Eleven three-figure extractions: 60 euros for the tenth, 600 for the series. – Nine two-figure extractions: 24 euros for the tenth, 240 for the series. – First prize approaches: 1,730 euros for the tenth, 17,300 euros for the series. – Second prize approximations: 908 euros for the tenth, 9,080 euros for the series. – Hundred of the first, second and third prize: 60 euros for the tenth, 600 euros for the series. – Last three figures: 60 euros for the tenth, 600 for the series. – Two last figures: 24 euros for the tenth, 240 for the series. – Refunds: 12 euros.