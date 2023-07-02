Mogadishu (Union)

The African Union force in Somalia announced that it has completed the first phase of its troop reduction with the aim of eventually handing over security tasks to the Somali army and police.

The African Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said in a statement yesterday that it had handed over seven bases in total to the Somali security forces, which enabled the withdrawal of 2,000 troops by the June 30 deadline.

The mission’s chief logistics officer, Bosco Sipondavi, described the handover as an “important milestone” in implementing the transition plan for Somalia and UN Security Council resolutions on the transfer of security responsibility.

Last week, the mission announced the handover of the second military base it was running to Somali forces.

The base is located in the “Mertgo” area in the Middle Shabelle region, north of the capital, Mogadishu, and its handover came after the handover of another base in the “Haji Ali” area in the same region.

And “ATMIS” announced earlier, “This gradual withdrawal is in line with the decisions of the United Nations Security Council of the United Nations, to withdraw 2,000 soldiers by the end of the month, and to hand over security in the agreed areas to the Somali security forces.”