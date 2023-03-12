Geneva, Switzerland.- The complete skeleton of a tyrannosaurus rexchristened “Trinity”, will be Auctioned April 18 in Switzerland by Koller auction house. This specimen, almost 3.9 meters high and 11.6 meters long, is a species that lived 67 million years ago.

According to Koller’s catalogue, sIts estimated price ranges between 6.5 and 8.65 million dollarsalthough the auction house’s natural history expert, Christian Link, says it’s a very low estimate.

This event will be a first in Europe, being the third time in the world that A Tirannosaurus rex skeleton is up for sale. Most of these specimens are in museums, making this auction a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Earth’s history.

Detail of the T.rex Trinity. AFP photos

The “Trinity” skeleton was assembled using bones from three different T-rex specimens found between 2008 and 2013 in Montana and Wyoming in the northwestern United States, according to the catalogue. However, the Koller house ensures that this does not diminish its value and uniqueness.

Last year, Christie’s auction house had to withdraw another T-rex skeleton, also from Montana, a few days after the sale in Hong Kong, due to doubts raised by some parts of the skeleton. This makes the “Trinity” skeleton even more attractive for collectors and lovers of paleontology.

Trinity, will be auctioned in Switzerland. AFP photos

Only 32 adult T-rex skeletons have been found to date in the world., according to a study published in 2021 by the scientific journal Nature. This makes “Trinity” a unique and valuable piece for any private collection or museum.

In July of last year, Sotheby’s auction house sold a complete Gorgosaurus skeletona species of dinosaur cousin to the T-rex that lived more than 77 million years ago, for 6.1 million dollars. Now, the “Trinity” auction could exceed this number and become one of the most outstanding auctions in the history of paleontology.