To perform most of the procedures before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English), it is necessary to pay a fee. The amounts vary according to the procedure, from work visas to the form to obtain permanent residence. For years the rates had remained unchanged, but this 2024 they will increase.

They have become known What will be the new prices for the different forms of immigration procedures, that since 2016 had not had changes, but as of April 1 they will be modified. Most will have an increase, the most important of up to 201 percent, although in a few cases the amount will be reduced.

The complete list of the new costs of immigration procedures in the United States is the next:

I-90 to replace permanent resident card (online, without biometric services): US$415. I-90 to replace the permanent resident card (online, with biometric services): US$415. I-102 to process/replace entry or exit document US$560. I-129 H1 nonimmigrant worker classification: US$460 I-129 H2A beneficiaries of nonimmigrant workers: US$1,090 I-129 H2A unnamed beneficiaries of nonimmigrant workers: US$530 I-129 petition for workers with L visa: US$1,385. I-129 petition for workers with O visa: US$1,055. I-129CW petition for transitory workers and E, H3, P, Q, R or TN visas (with biometric services): US$1,015 I-129CW petition for transitory workers and E, H3, P, Q, R or TN visas (without biometric services): US$1,015. I-129F foreign fiancé petition: US$675. I-130 foreign fiancé petition (online processing): US$625. I-130 foreign fiancé petition (paper procedure): US$675. I-131 travel document application: US$630. I-131 travel document application (with biometric services): US$630. I-140 petition for foreign workers: US$715. I-290B notice to appeal or petition: US$800. I-485 application for permanent residence or adjustment of status (with biometric services): US$1,440 I-539 application to extend or change status (online, with biometric services): US$420. I-765 application for work authorization document (online, with biometric services): US$470. N-400 application for naturalization or citizenship (online): US$710. N-400 application for naturalization or citizenship (online, with biometric services): US$710. N-600 application for copy of citizenship certificate (online): US$1,335. H1B Registration Fee: US$235. Biometric services: US$30

The reason for the price changes in Uscis procedures

According to the aforementioned authority, The reason for the change in costs for the procedures is that the agency needs to recover part of its operating costs with the intention of more efficient processing of all requests.

In this regard, the director of Uscis, Ur M. Jaddou, said: “for the first time in more than seven years, Uscis is updating rates to better meet the needs of our agency, allowing us to provide more timely decisions to those we serve.”

Uscis hopes to have more resources to operate better.

And, as they shared, the agency has faced a growing workload and significant criticism for the delay in its procedures and, given that it finances 96 percent of its operation with immigration fees, They hope that with the increases they can have a greater response capacity.

Finally The agency clarified that rates will not apply, or discounts will be offered, for certain types of applicants as a victim of human trafficking and domestic violence, or low-income people.