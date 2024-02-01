BYD has chosen Hungary as the host country of the new factory that will build its electric cars for the European market. All doubts were swept away from the field after the Chinese giant signed the preliminary agreement of supply and sales in Szeged.

Preliminary agreement

Upon signing present were the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, the mayor of Szeged László Botka, the president and chairman of BYD Wang Chuanfu and the senior vice president of BYD and COO of BYD Auto He Zhiq.

In operation within three years

An important step for BYD, which also achieves a record: it will in fact be the first car production plant opened in Europe by a Chinese automotive company. It has not yet been clarified precisely when the factory will be operational, but it is estimated within the next three years: what is certain is that the establishment in question it will be built in several phases and will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, contributing to the development of the local economy and related activities.

European offensive

We remind you that BYD has already been present in Hungary since 2016 with the plant located in Komarom, but it is not a car production plant but rather a eBus. BYD's expansion strategy in Europe is proceeding according to plan: during this year, moreover, the Chinese giant is preparing to launch two new models on the Old Continent market.