The chunky highlights are just like normal highlights, but they’re a bit more prominent and noticeable. These highlights have thick strings attached with different colored dyes and look much sharper.

This option of hair highlights is the perfect combination of subtlety and drama as these highlights not only frame the face but also look muted in certain hair styles and trends. This was a very popular technique to add drama to hair in the late 90s and early 00s, and it is becoming quite popular again.

Better than traditional highlights?

These highlights are unique and can be seen from a mile away. A lot of people don’t like traditional highlights because they can look a little empty and for many hair colors, especially very light and dark colors, they don’t even stand out.

This is why chunky highlights are a much better option as they can really accentuate the look of the lines and make the strand color stand out more.

Chunky highlights color

These highlights can be done in many colors, but the most wearable options are blonde chunky highlights, caramel chunky highlights, and light brown highlights. You can also play with color, but if you’re looking for a subtle and everyday look with highlights, the colors mentioned above are safe options.

The trick to perfect and beautiful chunky highlights is in the color selection. If you are someone who has colored hair and have a good knowledge of color matching and complementary tones, you can choose your own color for highlights.

But, if you are just starting out with hair coloring and don’t know the basics, it is better to entrust the task to an experienced hair colorist. Because these people can really assess your hair and choose the right color for highlights that will not only look great but also add depth and dimension to your hair.

How are chunky highlights done?

Now that you know what chunky hair highlights are, here’s what to expect in the coloring process when you visit the salon to get your hair done.

First, your hair needs to be washed and dried. You shouldn’t have any product or build-up on your scalp as this can prevent hair dye and chemicals from coloring your hair shaft and you definitely don’t want that. If the colorist applies the hair dye to unwashed hair, the vibrancy of the colors will vary greatly in the end. After washing your hair, the next step is to lighten your hair. With highlights, this will include bleaching so you can get the right color payoff in the end. If you want more drama, take strands of hair that are relatively thick, about an inch or more. Then, bleach is applied and bleached. The hair is left to lighten for about 30 minutes, and then the strands are washed individually. The next step is the process of coloring the hair. Once you have selected your desired hair color and your hair has been bleached and washed, the dye is applied to the strands and then folded into foil and left to develop. The waiting time is about 30 to 40 minutes, and then the hair dye is washed out of the hair. In many cases, mostly women with dark hair, another application of hair dye is necessary to ensure that the results are vibrant and rich in appearance. After washing off the dye, it’s time to style your hair. A hairstylist will usually blow dry your hair and your hair can also be styled if you wish. Voila! Your dress has beautiful, chunky highlights.

How to take care of chunky highlights?

As with any hair coloring process, there will be upkeep and aftercare involved to ensure that your hair stays the same for a long time. Here are some care tips for chunky highlights.

The right product

After getting light highlights, it’s a good idea to invest in products that will help protect your hair color.

As for the shampoo, a purple shampoo will be your best friend and will give your hair a soft feel as well as color to correct the blonde highlights so you don’t get those brassy highlights. We all know and hate.

Less hair wash

You may want to limit washing your hair and reduce your hair care routine to once a week. Frequent shampooing will make your hair brittle and the highlights won’t look as good, so it’s best if you only wash your hair once or twice a week as this will ensure longevity.

Restore moisture

Try investing in products and treatments for your hair that will restore moisture and repair damage. Let’s be real; Your hair won’t be at its peak after bleaching and highlighting, so it’s best to deeply condition your hair and apply oil each time so that your hair shaft doesn’t suffer from dehydration.

Using the right products will make a world of difference in how your hair looks and feels. Hair and scalp massages are also quite luxurious and amazing for the mane and you will be relaxed and stress free while taking care of your hair.

Hair toner

Use hair toner to correct the color. Usually, this toner is added to the dye mixture to ensure that the color is vibrant and not brassy or orange, but you can use products that also contain toner. This will neutralize the hair color and make it look picture perfect.

Chlorinated water is not

Avoid chlorinated water, especially right after coloring or getting highlights. Chlorine is a natural bleaching agent and can strip the hair color from your hair making it dull, not to mention, it’s not good for the hair either.

Chlorinated water can make your hair dry, dull and brittle, and you definitely don’t want to risk further damage to your mane.

Appropriate hairstyle

Finally, if you want chunky highlights to be the center of attention in your hairstyles, try researching different hairstyles and ideas that bring out the highlights. You can style your tresses and wear them down or you can also go for simple ponytails and buns that are particularly accentuating pieces that frame your face and jawline.

Conclusion

