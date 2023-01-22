The family violence complaints they have been escalating for more than a decade and in 2022 reached a new record, closing with 22,480 complaints.

According to the data of the Attorney General’s Office, last year it had an increase of 7 percent compared to 2021, when 21,029 cases were registered.

In 2020, with the isolation and reduced mobility, which made people remain at home, the domestic violence it had an upturn, and that year ended with 17 thousand 940 complaints.

Collectives and citizen organizations pointed out that the lack of strategies to prevent violence against women in the current State Administration has been, in part, responsible for the rise.

“I believe that since the new administration prevention has been neglected a lot, the main problem is that there are no prevention strategies violence prevention”said Irma Ochoa, from Arthemisas for Equity.

“We would ask that the State Program to Prevent, Treat, Punish and eliminate violence be comprehensive and include adolescent women and girls”.

Ana Maria Esquivel Hernandez, of the Citizen Security Council, He urged to reinforce prevention campaigns and attention to this and other types of violence.

“It is important to identify the causes and effects of violence to be able to deploy a more forceful program,” he said, “we believe that what is being done has advanced, but it has not been enough.”

He added that the pandemic and the transformation of families in this scenario exacerbated this social problem.

Sofía Lozano, a member of Alternativas Pacíficas, explained that despite the number of reported complaints, there is a high percentage of women who do not report.

“The majority of women in Mexico continue without reporting, more than 80 percent of women do not report, do not ask for help and that is still valid according to ENDIREH,” she said.

“The disappearances of women also put us on alert and reinforce that today more than ever as an organization and as women we need support networks,” Lozano concluded.