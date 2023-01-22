Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Teresa Toth, Vincent Büssow

According to an internal Bundeswehr paper, Germany could deliver 19 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The news ticker.

+++ 12.56 p.m.: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said Poland wants to put together a smaller coalition if Germany refuses to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Morawiecki said in an interview with the Polish news agency that he wants to form the coalition with countries that are willing to deliver part of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without Germany being involved DAP.

The prime minister stressed that he found Germany’s behavior unacceptable and did not understand what still needs to be done for Berlin to “open its eyes” and provide Ukraine with adequate support. “We will not just watch Ukraine bleed to death. Ukraine and Europe will win this war – with or without Germany,” said Morawiecki.

The debate about the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine never ends. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Turn to Ramstein? Pistorius hints at tank delivery for Ukraine

+++ 12.42 p.m.: In the debate about equipping the Ukrainian army, Britain is demanding the delivery of German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. “Of course I’d like to see them equipped with things like the Leopard 2,” Secretary of State James Cleverly told the broadcaster Sky News. When asked if Germany was doing enough to help Ukraine, he said he wanted everyone to go as far as they could. Each country should choose the path that is the most appropriate.

Turn to Ramstein? Pistorius hints at tank delivery for Ukraine

+++ 11.20 a.m: Defense Minister Boris Pistoris has initiated the preparation of a possible delivery of main battle tanks to Ukraine. “In order to be well prepared for possible decisions, I instructed my house on Friday to check everything so that we don’t lose time unnecessarily in the worst case,” said the SPD politician picture on sunday. On this issue one is “in a very close dialogue” with the partners in the USA.

At the conference at the US air base in Ramstein, Ukraine’s western allies were still unable to reach an agreement on the issue of tank deliveries. Things seem to be moving now. As Der Spiegel reports with reference to an internal paper, the Bundeswehr comes to the conclusion that up to 19 tanks are available.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Britain delivers helicopters

+++ 10.20 a.m.: Another British Sea King helicopter has arrived in Ukraine. This is reported by Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Twitter. It was already announced in November last year that Great Britain Helicopter supplies to Ukraine. Like the transmitter BBC reported should Kyiv received a total of three Sea King aircraft. The first helicopter has already arrived in Ukraine. British specialists would have trained their Ukrainian comrades in Great Britain for this. Both the British Air Force and Navy had used Sea Kings but retired them in 2018. The helicopters can be used for anti-submarine and search and rescue missions.

Green politician: Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard battle tanks should begin immediately

+++ 08.15 a.m.: Green politician Anton Hofreiter made serious accusations against the federal government, to which his party belongs, after the Ramstein conference. You have “made a significant mistake and thus further lost respect,” said the chairman of the European Committee in the Bundestag the newspapers of the Funk media group. “That needs to be corrected quickly now.”

Specifically, Hofreiter demanded that Ukrainian soldiers begin training on Leopard battle tanks “immediately”. Only through the delivery of offensive weapons can peace be restored in Ukraine in the long term. “Putin will only be willing to negotiate when he realizes that he cannot win this war,” Hofreiter.

After Ramstein: Pistorius makes Leopard main battle tanks count

Update, Sunday, January 22, 2023, 7 a.m.: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has the inventory of Leopard tanks owned by the Bundeswehr checked. A corresponding order was given on the fringes of the Ramstein Conference. Apparently, even after almost a year of the Ukraine war, the army leadership in Germany does not know how many main battle tanks are actually available.

According to information from the news portal Business Insider Former Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht is said to have forbidden a corresponding inventory a week before her resignation on request – allegedly to the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to protect. They wanted to avoid that an inventory would give the impression that Germany was ready to deliver Leopard-class battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ramstein: “We are brewing German tanks – now”

+++ 5.55 p.m.: After the hoped-for decision by the western supporter countries to deliver modern battle tanks to Ukraine failed to materialize, the Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev again urged the German government to reconsider its decision. “We need German tanks – now,” Makeiev told the German Press Agency on Saturday.

In justification, Makeiev said, “We don’t have time to consider, ponder and hesitate. What we need: decide, train and deliver in a coordinated manner. Immediately.”, stressing that Ukraine had expected more from the Ramstein conference. Although the ambassador welcomed the fact that military equipment worth several billion euros was promised in Ramstein, there was no way around the delivery of tanks. The most important step, according to Makeiev, is for Germany to allow other countries to supply the tanks.

Criticism of the unsuccessful meeting in Ramstein: “Unfortunately, Germany just failed”

+++ 3:59 p.m.: While international pressure is growing on the German government to supply battle tanks to Ukraine for the war against Russia, there is also fierce criticism within Germany. The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann commented on the fruitless meeting in Ramstein on ZDF with the words “Unfortunately, Germany has just failed.” The Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckart (Greens) and the CDU foreign expert Kiesewetter also criticized the hesitancy of Scholz and Pistorius. The new defense minister had rejected the accusation that Germany was blocking the tank issue. The impression that there is “a closed coalition and Germany is in the way is wrong,” he assured.

Update from Saturday, January 21, 2023, 3:20 p.m.: Ukraine has severely blamed its western partners for hesitation in supplying heavy tanks like the German Leopard 2. “Global indecision” on the issue “is killing more of our people,” wrote Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podoliak on Saturday on twitter. “Every day of delay means death for Ukrainians.”

From the point of view of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser, it all boils down to the fact that the supporter countries will ultimately supply Ukraine with battle tanks. “You will help Ukraine with the necessary weapons anyway and realize that there is no other option to end the war,” Podoliak wrote, concluding: “Think faster.”

“Immediate delivery”: battle tank demands on Germany become clearer

First report from Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:44 p.m.: Kyiv/BERLIN – The West will not deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine – for the time being. Even at the meeting of the so-called Ukraine contact group in Ramstein, no result was reached on the long-discussed matter. Germany plays a key role as a manufacturer. Proponents of main battle tank deliveries are now increasing the pressure on Germany.

“We, the foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, call on Germany to immediately deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine,” wrote Latvia’s chief diplomat Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter on Saturday. In the statement, the Baltic states described the delivery of battle tanks as necessary in order to quickly restore peace in Europe. “Germany, as the most powerful state in Europe, has a special responsibility in this regard,” added Rinkevics.

After Ramstein: Ukraine gets these weapons

While the topic of arms deliveries in the Ukraine war is overshadowed by the battle tank issue, there were nevertheless some announcements made at the Ramstein meeting. That’s what they want USA no main battle tanks either, but will deliver a further 59 Bradley tanks to the Ukraine. There are also 90 armored vehicles and air defense systems. Germany had also announced the delivery of 40 Marder armored personnel carriers before the meeting.

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine: “No alternative” to main battle tanks

Great Britain had also already announced that it would single-handedly deliver Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Now London has done it again. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine. These are air-to-surface missiles intended for use against armored vehicles and tanks.

Further deliveries of weapons for defense against Russia come from France, Canada, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and Estonia. Among the weapons announced are light battle tanks, artillery systems and howitzers. Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that there is “no alternative” to supplying main battle tanks. At the same time, supporters of arms sales are already turning their attention to the next point of contention: voices are being raised calling for the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. (vbu with afp)