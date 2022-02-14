Home page world

With an unusual garden competition, the Ökowerk Emden wants to motivate people to make areas sealed with gravel or mulch more insect-friendly. © Carmen Jaspersen/dpa

Gravel gardens are practical for some, lifeless deserts for others. An unusual competition is now starting in Emden: the initiators are offering help.

Emden – blooming meadow instead of gravel: With a competition, the Emder Ökowerk is looking for ten gravel gardens and offers the winners a natural garden redesign.

The unusual garden competition is intended to motivate the people of Emden to make areas that are mostly sealed with gravel or mulch more insect-friendly, as Managing Director Katharina Mohr told the German Press Agency.

Property owners whose front gardens are predominantly covered with crushed stone, mulch or gravel can apply with a photo until mid-March. A jury of gardeners and Ökowerk employees then selects ten winners. The conservationists then want to offer you a redesign. In consultation with the owners, new front gardens are to be created by the summer, which should be insect-friendly and climate-protecting, but also easy to care for. For this purpose, flowers worth up to 150 euros per garden are to be planted on a maximum of 20 square meters.

Gravel gardens are garden areas that are often covered with foil or fleece and then with gravel, chippings or gravel and on which plants can only be found sparsely. Sometimes bark mulch or wood chips are also used as covering material. Ground is sealed by such surfaces. dpa