I had the opportunity to be on the field of play in River’s friendly match against Vélez at the Monumental Stadium, where Juan Fernando Quinterobrand new reinforcement of the “Millionaire”, returned to the club where he is an idol and played a few minutes showing that his football and his magic are more valid than ever.
The Colombian is a different player, above average in Argentine football, but he continues to be unable to get fit physically and I think that, if he has not done so throughout his career, he will not do so at this time, going through the final stretch of it : Although he is 29 years old and will be able to play as long as he wants, it is clear that age passes for everyone and completing 90 minutes in football with such a rhythm will be an almost impossible mission for him.
Yesterday against Union was more than demonstrated. In his reappearance for the points, Marcelo Gallardo decided to give him ownership and Juanfer was quite imprecise and exhaustedwithout being able to unbalance, being replaced at the beginning of the second half, at which time the matches are defined.
I think that the “Doll” did a test and now he knows very well that it has not been satisfactory: is that Juanfer does much more damage entering in the final minutes that from the beginning, regardless of the position he occupies, whether it is on the right as he began in Santa Fe or in the center as a hitch, where he finished before leaving replaced to leave his place to Braian Romero.
Catching the tired rival, added to the fact that Juanfer can define a game with an assist, with an inspiration, something that most of the other players could not, make it a perfect combo for the left-hander to enter in the second half and define you an encounter Gallardo will have to bet on that, now more than ever. He will have results.
