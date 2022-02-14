? The scores of #River vs. union in @THE NATION ?

6⃣ Armani

4⃣ Helmet

5⃣ Diaz

5⃣ Martinez

4⃣ Gomez

5⃣ Enzo Perez

4⃣ Simon

5⃣ Quintero

4⃣ Enzo Fernandez

6⃣ Of The Cross

6⃣ Alvarez

5⃣ Ship

4⃣ Rosemary

? How did you see the team? Who was the best and the worst? pic.twitter.com/VAfTf6eS1t

– Juan Patricio Balbi (@juanbalbi9) February 13, 2022