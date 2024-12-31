Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Compensation for unfair dismissal: we are still waiting

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2024
in Business
Compensation for unfair dismissal: we are still waiting
Well yes, we are still waiting to know whether or not the regulation of compensation for unjustified – unfair – dismissal contained in the Workers’ Statute is in accordance with the international standards that, having been ratified by Spain, govern in our country.

We took it for granted, with a well-founded expectation in principle, that in this month of December, which is now ending, the Supreme Court was going to resolve this issue. And I say that it was a complete expectation because, in fact, as had been announced, on December 19, the Plenary Session of its Social Chamber addressed this debate.

